Three arrested for allegedly stealing $22K worth of electronics

COLUMBIA — Three men were arrested after allegedly stealing $22,000 worth of electronics from a Moberly Walmart Saturday.

Several agencies helped track down the suspects until the pursuit entered Montgomery County on Interstate 70 around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Troopers stopped the suspects' car with deployed spike strips on Highway 19. Officials say the car ran off the roadway and three male suspects ran from the vehicle into a corn field.

One suspect was picked up shortly after, and the other two were taken into custody just before noon. Deputies said the last two suspects were found after a local New Florence business called to report the men were trying to buy T-shirts.

After officials searched the car they discovered the suspects stole approximately $22,000 worth of Apple watches and iPhones, according to the Facebook post.