Three Arrested for Drug Distribution
MILLER COUNTY - After a month long investigation, Miller County Sheriff's Deputies arrested three people for distribution of controlled substances Monday. Prosecutors have only charged two, Mitchell Atterberry and Christina Ball, so far.
Deputies had been monitoring a residence near the city limits of Eldon for nearly a month prior to the search. Officers raided the home Monday and found controlled substances, scales and equipment to package controlled substances. Officers say the home was involved in the distribution of a large amount of controlled substance.
Both Ball and Atterberry face charges for distribution of a controlled substance and Ball faces charges for destruction of physical evidence.
Sheriff's Deputies are not releasing the name of the third person arrested who has not yet been charged with a crime.
Deputies had been monitoring a residence near the city limits of Eldon for nearly a month prior to the search. Officers raided the home Monday and found controlled substances, scales and equipment to package controlled substances. Officers say the home was involved in the distribution of a large amount of controlled substance.
Both Ball and Atterberry face charges for distribution of a controlled substance and Ball faces charges for destruction of physical evidence.
Sheriff's Deputies are not releasing the name of the third person arrested who has not yet been charged with a crime.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
in
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
in
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
in