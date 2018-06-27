Three Arrested for Drug Possession Charges

MOBERLY - The Moberly Police and the Randolph County Sheriff's Department arrested three individuals Tuesday for drug possession.

The Randolph County Prosecutors office filed charges against Devon Buck, Pippa George, and James Acklin.

Judge Cynthia Suter issued warrants for charges of the three suspects. George is charged for distribution of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and bond is set at $100,000. Buck and Acklin are charged with distribution of a controlled substance, marijuana, and bond is set at $45,000 each.

All three were transported to the Randolph County Justice Center awaiting Court appearance.