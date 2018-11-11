Three Arrested For Drugs

Crack cocaine, marijuana, a hand gun, a stolen big screen television, and a stolen car radio were found at the house. Police arrested Tarrico Smith, Sherita Boone, and Gerald Speed.

Tarrico Smith were arrested for receiving stolen property and drug trafficking. Sherita Boone was arrested for possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property, and drug trafficking. Gerald Speed was arrested for possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking, and transfer of a concealable firearm without a permit.

During an investigation into stolen property, Columbia Police received "reliable information" that a suspect was involved in drug activity. The Narcotics Unit obtained a search warrant and searched the house on Wednesday.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-8477.