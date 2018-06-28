Three Arrested in Armed Robbery

COLUMBIA- Wednesday morning Columbia Police Department arrested two females and a male for what police called prostitution and armed robbery.

According to the Columbia Police Department, at 12:13 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance at the Econo Lodge Motel, Room 109. While officers were responding, they received information from the two male guests, staying in room 109, that they had been robbed by two black females and a black male who were armed with handguns.

The victims had arranged to meet the two female suspects at the room for prostitution. When the females were leaving the male suspect came in with a handgun and demanded money and property.

A vehicle matching the suspect car description was later found by an officer at 2939 Leeway Drive. Two females and a male were taken into custody after several hours of trying to get them to come out of the address.

The suspects made incriminating statements.