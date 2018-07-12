Three arrested in Callaway County after narcotics search warrant

KINGDOM CITY- Callaway County deputies arrested three people, including two wanted felony fugitives, Wednesday morning after executing a narcotics search warrant in Kingdom City.

Authorities arrested Paul Boles, 46, of Mexico, Joseph Wyatt, 29, of Kingdom City, and Brittney Snyder, 28, of Mexico after police found various controlled substances, including methamphetamine, during their search.

Callaway County Sheriff's Office executed the search in the 3000 block of County Road 226.

Boles was arrested with multiple warrants in Callaway and Audrain County. He also was arrested for Felony Driving While Revoked, and Felony Resisting Arrest as a result of a chase in the Kingdom City area on October 31, 2017.

Boles was returned to the custody of the Missouri Department of immediately after his arrest.

Wyatt was arrested with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering in the second degree. The tampering charge is a reference to an ongoing Callaway County Sheriff's investigation concerning the tampering and theft of utilities in Kingdom City.

Wyatt was taken to the Callaway County Jail where he was held on court-set bond of $4,500 cash.

Synder was arrested with a Audrain County Felony warrant for Burglary and Property Damage. She was taken to Callaway County Jail where she was held on a court-set bond of $6,500 cash.

The MUSTANG drug task force assisted with the investigation