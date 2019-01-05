Three arrested in Columbia New Year's DWI enforcement
COLUMBIA - Police arrested three people during a New Year's Eve DWI enforcement, according to a press release Friday.
During the enforcement, officers stopped 13 vehicles. Out of those stops, the did five field sobriety tests and three breath tests.
Two people were arrested for driving while intoxicated, and one was arrested for being a minor in possession of alcohol.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - High school girls across Missouri are embrace the challenge of wrestling competitions for the first time. Many of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire District is suspending a volunteer EMS responder who posted a Facebook comment about "healthy... More >>
in
COLUMIA - Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling cheesecakes made with Diamond Crystal Brands cheesecake mix because of potential Salmonella contamination. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia police officer is on administrative leave after killing a 4-year-old girl at Battle High School Friday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- MERS Goodwill and the Missouri Rehabilitation and Employment Group will merge to enhance Goodwill’s employment services for those with... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – A University of Missouri student said he is turning bad experiences into good with his online business. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested three people during a New Year's Eve DWI enforcement, according to a press release Friday. ... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD - A vocal critic of city leadership in New Bloomfield over the last eight months filed paperwork Thursday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Judges Tracy Gonzalez and Stephanie Morrell were sworn in Friday afternoon. Both have been working as judges... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri's chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML, said Friday it wants... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia will remove one of two deputy city manager positions starting Friday, according to a... More >>
in
MOBERLY – For the third year in a row, the estimated number of law enforcement officers who died by suicide... More >>
in
MARIES COUNTY – If there is more than one 911 call in Maries County, it’s time to prioritize. That’s... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Interim Columbia City Manager John Glascock officially began the search for an interim replacement for outgoing Columbia Police Chief... More >>
in
ELDON - The Miller County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Wednesday against a couple after the death of a two-year-old girl.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The list of search firms city leaders may work with to find a new city manager shrank a little... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An affidavit filed by the FBI on Thursday said a Columbia man suspected of placing a camera... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Republican Eric Schmitt was sworn-in as Missouri's 43rd attorney general Thursday. Republican Gov. Mike Parson appointed... More >>
in