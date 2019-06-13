Three arrested in connection with robbery outside Columbia Walmart

From left: Matthew Bann, Michael Delap, Joseph Ntakarahera (Photos: Boone County Sheriff's Department)

COLUMBIA - Law enforcement arrested three people, including two teenagers, Monday in connection with a reported robbery in the parking lot of the Walmart on Grinstone Parkway. Officers also took a juvenile into custody related to the incident.

According to police, officers got word of the robbery on Sunday at around 8:10 p.m. The victim said they had arranged to meet in the parking lot with a friend, who brought four others with him. The group allegedly stole a handgun from the victim and assaulted them, causing minor injuries.

The victim later identified Matthew Bann, 20, Michael Delap, 18, Joseph Ntakarahera, 17, and the juvenile as the suspects. All four were arrested on suspicion of robbery, armed criminal action, assault and property damage.

Bann and Delap are at the Boone County Jail on $50,000 bond; Ntakarahera has the same bond set, with an additional $4,500 for failure to appear in court for a previous case.