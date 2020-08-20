Three arrested in Fulton for stolen car, drugs

FULTON - Three people were arrested in Fulton for drug and car theft charges late Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Fulton Police Department, officers responded to a report of suspicious activity just before midnight on Tuesday. The vehicle the suspects were in was stolen out of St. Louis, according to the release.

Officers arrested all three people involved; James Bass, 28, of St. Louis, Demonte Harvey, 23, of St. Louis and Melissa Echavarria, 44, of Auxvasse.

According to the release, officers found drugs on Bass, and paraphernalia on both Bass and Echavarria. Echavarria had an arrest warrant from Callaway County and another from Boone County, according to the release.

Harvey was arrested for first degree tampering, Echavarria was arrested for first degree tampering and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and Bass was arrested for first degree tampering, delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.