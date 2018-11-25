Three arrested in Macon County on suspicion of drug distribution

MACON COUNTY - Authorities released details Friday of the arrests of three people Wednesday on suspicion of marijuana distribution.

According to a news release, law enforcement officials said the arrests were a result of a year-long investigation by officers with the Macon Police Department, the Macon County Sheriff's Office and the North Missouri Drug Task Force.

Between 10 and 11 Wednesday morning, officers arrested Elliott Harris, 20, Tarell Harris, 18, and James Yearwood III, 18, on suspicion of delivery of under 35 grams of marijuana. During Tarell Harris's arrest, he attempted to resist and hit one officer, according to the release.

All three are being held at Macon County Jail with a cash-only bond of $10,000.

The release said charges are pending against another suspect for resisting arrest and assault of a law enforcement officer.