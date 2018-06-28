Three Arrested in Southeast Missouri On Meth Charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU - Cape Girardeau police say three people have been arrested on drug charges after an investigation into an illegal purchase of pseudoephedrine. Cape Girardeau police said the investigation by the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, the Perry County Sheriff's Department and the Cape Girardeau Police Department led to a search warrant being served at a Cape Girardeau home, where police found a meth lab.

Pseudoephedrine is used to make methamphetamine.

The Southeast Missourian reported Friday that 26-year-old Dakota Umfleet of Cape Girardeau, is charged with possession of ephedrine with the intent to manufacture meth. Brandon Umfleet of Brownwood faces charges of attempt to manufacture methamphetamine. Both were being held on a $35,000 bond.

Erica Hutson of Jackson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.