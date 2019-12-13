Three arrested on drug charges in Miller County

Thursday, December 12 2019
By: Hannah Howard, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

MILLER COUNTY - Three people were arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Miller County Jail on drug charges.

Timothy Hunsperger, Raelynn Koenigsfeld and Jeremy Runion were found at a home in Brumley.

Deputies found Hunsperger hiding in the attic with around 200 grams of crystalline substance, and Runion was found in a shed with meth. Koenigsfeld lives at the home.

Hunsperger and Koenigsfeld are being held on $100,000 bond, Runion is being held on $25,000.

