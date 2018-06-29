Three Arrested, One Charged in "Grow Operation" in Eldon

ELDON - Eldon Police and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force arrested three people Sunday afternoon in connection with a "grow operation."

Police and the task force served a search warrant in the 100 block of Autry Street at 4:29 p.m. Sunday and found what they considered a "grow operation" consisting of 16 marijuana plants and equipment used in the making of marijuana. They seized the equipment and plants.

Police arrested three suspects and took them to the Miller County Jail. The Eldon Police Department reported two were booked and released. The third suspect is 69-year-old Gary K. Green who faces two felony charges. Green faces one count class A felony of attempt to produce a controlled substance and one count of class D felony resisting arrest. His bond is set at $300,000.