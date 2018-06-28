Three Arrests Made, One at Large in Regard to Burglaries, Thefts

CHAMOIS - A string of thefts and burglaries in Gasconade and Osage counties led to a search warrant - resulting in a car chase, three arrests and a man at large.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office told KOMU 8 News on Wednesday that around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, it executed a search warrant at 10482 Highway 100. Deputies from the Osage County Sheriff's Office, the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group assisted in the search.

Osage County Sheriff Michael Dixon said his office had been working closely with the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office after the series of burglaries and thefts that occurred in the Morrison and Chamois area.

Deputies found stolen property, including a tractor and a firearm.

While executing the search warrant, a vehicle fled from deputies at the address. After a brief car chase, the vehicle was located on Cherry Street in Chamois.

Osage County deputies arrested Jimmy Brown, 32, and Joshwa Haddox, 27, for being in the vehicle. Osage County Sheriff's Office said they were arrested for resisting and interfering with an arrest. Both men were transported to the Osage County Jail and released "pending the request of charges."

Deputies arrested Billy McCrocklin, 29, and charged him with unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property. Judge Robert Schollmeyer set his bond at $30,000.00. McCrocklin is being held at the Osage County Jail.

Another suspect identified as David McCrocklin (mugshot pictured) is being sought after in connection to the thefts and burglaries in both Gasconade and Osage Counties.

McCrocklin, 27, remains at large. Investigating agencies have listed him as wanted. Anyone with any information on David McCrocklin's whereabouts can contact the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 573-897-0911.