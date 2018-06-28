Three Bodies Found in Ruins of Apartment Building Fire

Fire Chief Mark Bradford said the remains were recovered Sunday and were in the process of being identified. He said all occupants have been accounted for. The names of the dead are not being released, and Bradford said it could be several days before positive identification is made. Bradford also said during an afternoon news briefing that the cause of the fire has not been determined. The blaze destroyed the Boardwalk Apartments, causing $2.1 million in damage. It displaced 87 residents, including 32 University of Kansas students. Many of the 20 people injured suffered broken bones when they jumped to escape the flames.