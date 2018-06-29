Three Busted for Drugs and Pills

OSAGE BEACH - Osage Beach Police arrested three people after discovering drugs Monday, June 2. With the help of his canine partner, an officer searched the vehicle of 24-year-old Ashley Constantine of Camdenton. Officers suspected the vehicle was suspicious due to proximity to a storage facility which was subject of recent thefts. Officers asked Constantine and her passenger, 30-year-old Carrie Patredis of Osage Beach if a search could be conducted of the vehicle and both women gave consent.

Officers found several small plastic bags containing a crystalline substance, some with white powdery residue and some containing pills. Officers also found drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the above findings, the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group obtained a search warrant for Carrie Patredis residence. Officers also arrested Todd W. Patredis, 38, of Osage Beach. Someone called a family member to the residence at the time of the search warrant to take a minor child that was home.

Officers transported all three to the Camden County Jail. Ashley Constantine and Carrie Patredis' bonds were set for $5,000 cash or $4,500 surety each. Todd Patredis' bond is set at $10,000 or $60,000 surety. The three are charged with possession of a controlled substance.