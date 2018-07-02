Three car crash briefly shuts down Range Line

COLUMBIA - A three-car crash temporarily shut down one of the northbound lanes of Range Line St. around 6:00 Tuesday night. One of the drivers involved said a truck failed to slow down as the cars in front of it turned into the Moser's grocery store parking lot.

Richard Amoler, who was driving one of the cars in the crash, said he was supposed to head to Colorado Springs tomorrow to visit his mother.

"This couldn't have happened at a worse time," Amoler said. "This truck just came in hot and smashed up my car. I flew into the car in front of me."

No one was injured in the crash. Both northbound lanes have been reopened.