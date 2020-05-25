Three car crash on I-70 stops traffic for three miles
COLUMBIA - Three cars were involved in a crash on I-70 eastbound Saturday afternoon.
The crash around 3:30 p.m. at mile marker 122 blocked traffic for nearly three miles toward Kansas City. Traffic was reduced to one lane while the scene was being cleared.
The three cars were located near the left lane median at the scene of the crash.
There were two ambulances and four squad cars. The scene was cleared within an hour.
No fatalities or injuries have been reported.
