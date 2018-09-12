Three Cars Collide at College and Ashland

COLUMBIA - Police say no one was injured in a three-car accident at the corner of College Avenue and Ashland Road.

A car ran a red light at College and hit the side of a car crossing College at the corner of Ashland. The driver of the car that was hit says his vehicle rolled on its side and spun, scraping a third car. The third car was not significantly damaged, but the other two other vehicles were towed from the scene.