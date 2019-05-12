Three charged for child sex offenses in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Three people are facing felony charges for child sex offenses after a sheriff's office investigation.

In a news release Friday, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Tommy Smith Jr., 48-year-old Marvin Ridgel and 37-year-old Jarrad Vandergrift were arrested and charged with various sexual offenses between May 2 and May 9.

The release said a grand jury indicted Smith, of Jefferson City, on three felony counts of first-degree statutory rape and three felony counts of first-degree statutory sodomy. Smith remains in the Callaway County Jail without bond, officials said.

Officials said a grand jury indicted Ridgel, of New Bloomfield, on two felony counts of first-degree statutory rape. Ridgel is being held in jail on a $50,000 bond, the release said.

The sheriff's office said the Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged Vandergrift, of New Bloomfield, with three felony counts of child molestation, three felony counts of statutory sodomy and one felony count of statutory rape. The release said Vandergrift is being held in jail without bond.