Three Charged in Death of Portageville Man

By: The Associated Press

CARUTHERSVILLE (AP) - Three people have been charged in the death of a rural southeast Missouri man whose body was found inside his burning home.

The three are charged in the death of 60-year-old of Roy Clifton Jerrolds, who was found shot to death inside his burning home in Portageville on April 10.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that 28-year-old Gunner Lee Pind, 17-year-old Kevin Slayton and 18-year-old Cody Edward LeGrand of Portageville face several charges, including first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The three are being held in the Pemiscot County Jail without bond.

Online court records don't list lawyers for any of the defendants, who are scheduled for a court appearance Monday.