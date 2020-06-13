Three charged in federal court for heroin distribution

COLUMBIA— Three Columbia men were charged in federal court Friday for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute heroin in Boone County, according to a news release from the United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

Keveon Martez Johnson, 36, his brother, Marcus Johnson, 34, and Marcus Seawood, 38, were charged in separate but related criminal complaints filed in the U.S. District Court in Jefferson City, Missouri, according to the release.

The Columbia Police Department used confidential sources to make controlled purchases of heroin and fentanyl from Keveon Johnson, according to affidavits filed in support of the criminal complaints. Marcus Johnson was a "runner" for Keveon, according to the statement.

An additional confidential source purchased heroin from Seawood, according to the affidavits. When the confidential source arrived, Keveon and Marcus Johnson were in the vehicle with Seawood.

Today’s complaints alleges that all three men participated in a conspiracy to distribute heroin in Boone County from Dec. 17, 2019, to June 11, 2020.

On Thursday, June 11, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Keveon Johnson's residence. Officers found more than 160 grams of heroin and $4,000 in cash.

Keveon and Marcus Johnson and Seawood were taken into custody on separate traffic stops June 11, according to the statement.

These cases are being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron M. Jolly. The cases were investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Columbia Police Department.