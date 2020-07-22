Three charged with murder in Mexico home invasion

MEXICO - Prosecutors have charged three men in connection to a deadly home invasion in June, according to a news release from the Mexico Public Safety Department.

According to the release, warrants were issued for Deyton Curtis-Fischer, 22, Timothy Midgyett, 25, and Sadiq Moore, 23. The men are believed to be in the Quincy, Illinois area, which law enforcement there are aware of, according to the release.

The men are wanted for a June 27 home invasion in Mexico that left one man, identified as Chance Davis, 25, dead.

According to the release, on July 15, the Pike County Sheriff's Department in Illinois stopped Midgyett in a vehicle. While officials were trying to determine who his passenger was, Midgyett drove off.

According to the release, the sheriff's deputies pursued the car and eventually lost it.

Police arrived at the home on the 800 block of West Street just before 4:45 a.m. after a call saying a person had been shot. According to the release, police arrived to find Davis, who had been shot by the men, and that the men had forcibly entered the home.