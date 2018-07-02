Three Columbia College athletes honored

COLUMBIA - Three Columbia college athletes were recognized Sunday as players of the week in the American Midwest Conference.

Abby Stricker was named the AMC's Women's Track and Field Athlete of the Week for the second time in her career. At the University of Central Missouri, she placed first in the long jump and second in the pentathlon. As a result, Stricker achieved the NAIA's "A-Standard" in the jump and "B-Standard" in the pentathlon.

Malik Holman was awarded the Men's Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week. He had a successful week placing first in the mile at the University of Central Missouri with a time of 4:19. Additionally, he was part of the gold medal distance medley relay team, which set a season-high time of 10:22 in the NAIA. Holman also qualified for the NAIA Indoor National Championships, through achieving the "A-Standard" in both of the previous events.

Finally, Mai Nienhueser received recognition as the AMC's Women's Basketball Player of the Week. Nienhueser led her team to a 2-0 record, while averaging 16.5 points shooting 70 percent from the field and five rebounds, in their contests versus No. 25 Lindenwood University-Belleville and William Woods University.