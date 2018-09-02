Three Cougars Earn NAIA All-American Honors

KANSAS CITY - The Cougar men's basketball team placed three players on the NAIA Division I All-American squad.

Senior Jordan Dressler was one of 10 players selected to the First Team, while juniors Derrick Dilworth and Devin Griffin received Honorable Mention accolades.



Dressler, the American Midwest Conference Player of the Year for the second season in a row, averaged a team-best 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while starting all 36 games during his senior campaign.

The Columbia native was named to the NAIA All-Tournament team after averaging 21.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per contest in the Cougars' three national tournament games.

Jordan finished his career in third place on Columbia's all-time rebounding list and tenth in scoring. He is just the second player in program history to be named a First Team All-American.



Dilworth, a junior transfer from Moberly Area Community College, averaged 11.1 points during the season and was named the AMC Newcomer of the Year after starting all 36 games as well for the Cougars.

Griffin was Columbia's second-leading scorer at 12.8 points per game and led the team with 136 assists on the season, joining Dressler and Dilworth on the First Team All-Conference squad. Both Dilworth and Griffin will return for their season seasons next fall.



The Cougars enjoyed a historic season in 2012-13, winning a school-record 35 games and earning its first ever No. 1 national ranking.

Columbia went undefeated during the regular season for the first time in program history and won the AMC tournament championship for the second year in a row.

The Cougars advanced to the quarterfinals of the national tournament with a record of 35-0 before falling to LSU-Shreveport.