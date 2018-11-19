Three Cougars Receive NABC Honors

KANSAS CITY - The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced Columbia's Greg Stegeman, Matt Woodcock and Taylor Evans have been named to the 2010-11 Honors Court. The NABC Honors Court recognizes the talents and gifts that these men possess off the court, and the hard work they exhibit in the classroom. In order to be named to the Honors Court, an athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. Students but be a junior or senior academically, hold a GPA of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2009-10 academic year and have matriculated at least one year at their current institution.

Stegeman, a 6-6 forward graduated in May with a degree in Sports Management. Greg was also named to the 2009-10 NABC Honors court as well as taking in NAIA Honorable-Mention All-American accolades this season. The lone four-year senior for the Cougars, Stegeman started every game this season and averaged 8.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Greg led the team in field goal percentage and was third in field goal percentage. In his four seasons, the Cougar men's basketball program finished with a mark of 95-42 including three trips to the NAIA National Championships and a National Runner-Up finish.

Evans, who is majoring in Business Management, will return for his senior season with the Cougars this fall. Since his arrival three seasons ago Taylor has played in every game for Columbia and started every contest in 2010-11. Taylor scored 226 points this season, an average of 7.1 per game and shot a team-best 79 percent from the charity stripe.

Woodcock, a 6-4 junior completed his first season with the Cougars this spring after playing for two seasons as Southeastern Nebraska Community College. Matt appeared in every game for Columbia this season, shooting 31 percent from the field and 30 percent from beyond the arc.