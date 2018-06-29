Three Counties to Host Relay For Life Events

FULTON- Mid-Missourians will be walking around the clock this weekend to raise money for cancer research.

Callaway County Relay for Life will take place Friday night at the Missouri School for the Deaf in Fulton. Opening ceremonies will begin at 6 p.m.

Morgan County will also hold its Relay for Life Friday night. The event begins at 6 p.m. at Laurie Fairgrounds.

The Boone County Relay for Life will be held on Saturday at the University of Missouri Recreation Center. Opening ceremonies begin at 5 p.m.

The three events have already combined to raise more than $100,000 for cancer research.

Relay for life traces its roots to a 1985, when Dr. Gordy Klatt spent 24 hours running around the track at Baker Stadium in Tacoma, Washington to raise money for cancer research. In that 24 hour span, Klatt ran over 83 miles and raised more than $27,000.

