Three dead and one injured in shooting at Pearl Harbor

1 day 19 hours 36 minutes ago Wednesday, December 04 2019 Dec 4, 2019 Wednesday, December 04, 2019 10:04:00 PM CST December 04, 2019 in News
By: Jordan Alejandre, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

HONOLULU (AP) - The military says a U.S. sailor shot and killed two, and wounded one at the Pearl Harbor shipyard before taking his own life.

The military didn't release a motive or any identifying information about the sailor who opened fire Wednesday at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

A third victim is at a hospital and in stable condition. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has reopened following a lockdown.

