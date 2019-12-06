Three dead and one injured in shooting at Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU (AP) - The military says a U.S. sailor shot and killed two, and wounded one at the Pearl Harbor shipyard before taking his own life.

The military didn't release a motive or any identifying information about the sailor who opened fire Wednesday at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

A third victim is at a hospital and in stable condition. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has reopened following a lockdown.