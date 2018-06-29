Three Dead in Kansas Grain Explosion

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) - An official has confirmed that three Kansas grain elevator workers died in an explosion. City Manager Trey Cocking says three other people remain missing after the explosion in the northeast Kansas town of Atchison.

He says authorities plan to bring in equipment to dig through rubble Sunday at the Bartlett Grain Co. elevator. Authorities say the explosion Saturday shook the ground for miles around and sent a fireball so high into the sky that it was visible in Missouri.