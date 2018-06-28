Three Dead in Sedalia

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SEDALIA (AP) - Pettis County authorities say a 37-year-old man with a history of mental illness killed his brother and his brother's fiancee before fatally shooting himself. Three bodies were found this morning when the sheriff's department investigated a report of a body at the Happy Acres mobile home park, about one mile north of Sedalia. The dead were identified as Daniel Veach; his brother, 31-year-old Stephen Veach; and 24-year-old Amy Louise Wall. The three lived together in the mobile home. The department says investigators concluded that Daniel Veach shot his brother and Wall and then shot himself. The department says Daniel Veach had a long history of mental illness.