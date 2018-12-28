Three defendants in DeBrodie case have trial dates set

FULTON - Three defendants in the Carl DeBrodie case had their trial dates set this week.

Anthony R. Flores, 58, is scheduled for trial next March 27. He was indicted for three felonies, including client neglect, involuntary manslaughter, and abandonment of a corpse.

DeBrodie's body was found in a storage unit in Fulton over a year ago. According to court documents released May 30, Debrodie endured extensive physical abuse leading up to his death. His body was found encased in concrete a week after he was reported missing. Police believe he was actually missing months before it was reported.

Anthony R.K. Flores, 32, and Shaina A. Osborne, 29, are scheduled in court on February 28.

The younger Flores and Osborne face misdemeanors for making a false report of a missing person.