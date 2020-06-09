Three drug related incidents in three days for Moniteau County

MONITEAU COUNTY - Four people were arrested in three separate incidents last week for drug possession, among other charges, according to statements from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office.

The first incident occurred on Thursday, June 4, when deputies pulled over a car with no front license plate. The driver was identified as Christopher Casady of Kaiser, Missouri, who authorities learned was driving with an expired license and had a felony warrant from Camden County for drug possession, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrested Casady and took him to Moniteau County Jail, where they found methamphetamine on him.

The second incident occurred in Tipton on Friday, June 5, when a suspicious vehicle was pulled over near Tipton High School. Deputies noticed that the license plate had been tampered with to appear as valid, according to the statement.

Deputies received consent to search the car and found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine. The driver, Ryan T. Smith, was taken into custody at the Moniteau County Jail. Smith has a non-extraditable warrant from Alabama for failure to appear for dangerous drug charges.

The final incident happened on Saturday, June 6 when a gas station attendant found a bag containing what they believed to be drugs after two people who were acting suspiciously left the bathroom. California police were contacted, and the vehicle was later stopped while traveling on Highway 50.

The driver was identified as Michael Resonno, who had a suspended Missouri driver's license. The passenger was identified as Sasha Drumm, according to the statement.

Resonno and Drumm did not giver consent to having the vehicle searched, which led to K-9 Mizzou being called in. K-9 Mizzou did an exterior sniff and gave an alert to drugs in the vehicle. The vehicle was then searched, during which authorities found syringes and a substance that field tested positive as heroin.

Both Resonno and Drumm were arrested and taken to Moniteau County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.