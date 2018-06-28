Three face felony charges for allegedly stealing soccer bleachers

OZARK (AP) - Three people in Missouri are facing felony theft charges after authorities said they stole aluminum bleachers from an Ozark School District soccer field.

The Springfield News-Leader reported more than $50,000 worth of bleachers were stolen in August. Christian County deputies said pieces of the bleachers were sold to various recycling centers. They said the sales records led them to the suspects.

They said two men have been arrested and a warrant was issued for a woman's arrest on Monday. The felony theft charges each are punishable by up to 15 years in prison.