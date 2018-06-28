Three Hit by Cars

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Three St. Louis-area people were hurt Monday after being hit by cars in separate incidents. In Florissant, a child was hit by a car near Cross Keys Middle School and taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital. Another pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at Grand and Garfield in north St. Louis about 8:00 p.m. Emergency crews rushed a woman to the hospital after a van struck her in south St. Louis. (KMOV-TV) (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-12-13-05 0836EST