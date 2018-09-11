Three immigrants in St. Louis face charges related to ISIS, al-Qaida

ST. LOUIS (AP) - U.S. prosecutors say six Bosnian immigrants have been accused of sending money and equipment overseas to help terrorist organizations, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida in Iraq.

All six people face charges of conspiring to provide material support and resources to terrorists and with providing material support to terrorists. The indictment was unsealed Friday.

All six are natives of Bosnia who were legal residents of the U.S. Three lived in St. Louis, two in Illinois and one in New York.

The indictment alleges the defendant bought U.S. military uniforms , firearms, accessories, tactical gear and other equipment and shipped them overseas. The items and money eventually went to fighters in Syria, Iraq and elsewhere.

The indictment says money was also sent to support the families of the fighters.