Three in custody after search in Moniteau County

4 days 12 hours 7 minutes ago Friday, May 17 2019 May 17, 2019 Friday, May 17, 2019 9:02:00 PM CDT May 17, 2019 in News
By: Spencer Humphrey, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

MONITEAU COUNTY - Three people are in custody after they reportedly tried to run away from law enforcement Friday. 

In a news release, the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office said deputies were tipped off about a car parked in a wooded area on Lake Imhoff Road, near California. 

Deputies found the car, along with a woman sitting in the back seat. They learned two additional people fled into the woods on foot, the release said. 

Deputies then set up a perimeter and tracked the suspects with K-9 officers. They found one suspect at a nearby home and the other person in the same area a short time later, officials said. 

Deputies said they found methamphetamine on one of the suspects, and took all three people into custody.

