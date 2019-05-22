Three in custody after search in Moniteau County

MONITEAU COUNTY - Three people are in custody after they reportedly tried to run away from law enforcement Friday.

In a news release, the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office said deputies were tipped off about a car parked in a wooded area on Lake Imhoff Road, near California.

Deputies found the car, along with a woman sitting in the back seat. They learned two additional people fled into the woods on foot, the release said.

Deputies then set up a perimeter and tracked the suspects with K-9 officers. They found one suspect at a nearby home and the other person in the same area a short time later, officials said.

Deputies said they found methamphetamine on one of the suspects, and took all three people into custody.