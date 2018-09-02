Three Injured in Jefferson City Crash at McCarty and Adams

JEFFERSON CITY- A car accident at the intersection of McCarty and Adams streets sent three people to the hospital late Wednesday - including two children-- but all were released shorly after.

Accordng to a press release, police and fire units responded to the crash around 10:32 p.m. Wednesday between a 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe and 2005 Chevrolet Malibu. The Malibu was traveling westbound on McCarty when it turned left on Adams amd collided with the Tahoe.

The Chevy Tahoe had five passengers in addition to the driver, and all were wearing seat belts. The Malibu involved a 24-year-old rear seat passenger and seven children, two of which went to the hospital via ambulence for precautionary reasons.