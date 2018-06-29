Three Injured in Six Car Pile-Up

MOBERLY - Three people were injured after a 71-year-old woman caused a six-car pile-up Thursday. Moberly Police arrived on scene on Thursday around 2:10 pm, in response to a motor vehicle traffic crash involving a pedestrian at 4th and Reed.

The accident occurred when a 2012 Ford Expedition, operated by 71-year-old Ruby Jo Johnson of Grand Rapids, Michigan, backed out of a parking space on Reed Street. Her vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed and collided with a parked 1992 Ford Ranger, which caused the Ranger to strike a pedestrian, 38-year-old Howard Lee Houston of Moberly. Houston was standing on the sidewalk at the time. The Ranger then struck a parked 1997 Dodge truck.

At this time, the Expedition accelerated forward across Reed Street where it collided with a parked 2002 Dodge van, careened off the van, and then collided with a parked 1999 Saturn. Thirty-one-year-old Denie Langerud of Moberly, a pedestrian standing beside the Saturn, saw the approaching vehicle and tried to get inside before the collision. As the Expedition collided with the Saturn, it drove the Saturn into a parked 2004 Dodge Stratus, pinning Langerud's legs between the car door and the vehicle. The Expedition then hit the building at 401 West Reed where it finally came to rest.

All three were transported to the Moberly Regional Medical Center, Johnson for knee pain, Houston for a leg injury, and Langerud for severe leg injuries. The Staff for Life helicopter later transferred Langerud to a Columbia hospital.

The exact cause of the accident is undetermined at this time and is still under investigation.