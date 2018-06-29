Three injured, One serious in Highway WW Accident

BOONE COUNTY - A two-car accident around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Boone County sent three people to the hospital. The accident occurred on the corner of Highway WW and Olivet Road.

A Jeep failed to yield while pulling onto Highway WW. The oncoming car hit the Jeep's driver's side, causing serious injuries to the driver of the Jeep. There were two people in the other car, both suffered injuries. Witnesses and a state trooper said the impact caused the Jeep to go airborne, until resting in a nearby yard. Three ambulances responded to the accident, taking all injured to University Hospital.

State Trooper Brad Germann said everyone involved in the accident was wearing a seatbelt, and preliminary investigations show that texting-while-driving was not the cause. He expects everyone to make a full recovery.