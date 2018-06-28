Three Jefferson City men charged in case involving meth

3 years 4 months 1 week ago Tuesday, February 17 2015 Feb 17, 2015 Tuesday, February 17, 2015 1:07:00 PM CST February 17, 2015 in News
By: Tiege Dooley-Panko, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - Three Jefferson City men were charged in federal court Tuesday following a police chase that resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of meth.

Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, said 40-year-old David Rodebaugh (pictured left), 31-year-old Michael Pearson (pictured middle) and 23-year-old Hernan Hurtado (pictured right), all of Jefferson City, were charged in separate, but related, criminal complaints filed in the U.S. District Court in Jefferson City on Saturday, Feb. 14. All three defendants had their initial court appearances Tuesday and remain in federal custody pending detention hearings.

Rodebaugh and Pearson were each charged with one count of possessing meth with the intent to distribute and one count of participating in a conspiracy to possess meth with the intent to distribute. Hurtado was charged with one count of distributing meth.

According to affidavits filed in support of the federal criminal complaints, law enforcement officers were conducting surveillance of Rodebaugh on Friday, Feb. 13 as part of an ongoing drug-trafficking investigation. The affidavit said Rodebaugh and Pearson met with Hurtado in the parking lot at the Capital Mall in Jefferson City where Pearson took a plastic bag from the back cab area of Hurtado's pickup and placed it in the back seat of the Acura he and Rodebaugh had driven to the mall.

Pearson drove the Acura, with Rodebaugh in the front passenger seat, as they left the mall. The affidavit said police attempted to stop Pearson but he refused to stop and led officers in pursuit. The Acura was eventually rendered inoperable and Pearson fled on foot. Rodebaugh remained inside the Acura and was detained. Pearson was later located and arrested.

According to the affidavit, law enforcement officers found the plastic bag, which Rodebaugh later admitted he had thrown out the vehicle's window during the pursuit, about 75 yards from where the Acura was stopped. Inside the plastic bag were two large bundles that contained approximately five pounds of methamphetamine.

Later that same afternoon, Hurtado called the Jefferson City Police Department to report he had been robbed of $6,000 while at his home in Jefferson City. Hurtado voluntarily came to the police station, where he was questioned and arrested.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Lynn. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and MUSTANG (the Mid-Missouri Unified Strike Team and Narcotics Group).

