Three KC Men Charged With Bilking Woman

Jackson County prosecutor Mike Sanders says 55 year old John Lorenz of Lee's Summit and his 35 year old son, also named John Lorenz, and Steven Henson of California were indicted by a grand jury. They face felony counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person and stealing by deceit or coercion. Henson is accused of misrepresenting to the 74 year old woman that it cost $12,000 to put wood flooring in her home. Sanders says the elder Lorenz charged the woman for work that was not done or unfinished. Court documents show the three made some repairs but began roof work without permission, and instead of finishing the job, covered it with a tarp.