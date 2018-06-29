Three Killed, Eight Injured

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Three people are dead and eight more are injured in a catastrophic crash in south St. Louis late last night. Witnesses say a speeding SUV went through three red lights before striking a tractor-trailer and another SUV. Police identified the dead as 27-year-old Sherrie Burgess; two-year-old Serena Burgess; and 29-year-old Tawanda Burgess, all in the speeding vehicle. The 24-year-old driver and five other occupants of the speeding car were injured. The driver of the truck and other SUV suffered minor injuries.