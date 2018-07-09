Three Killed in NW Missouri Crash

HOPKINS (AP) - A pickup truck ran off a northwest Missouri road, killing three passengers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victims as 21-year-old Joshua Bix and 22-year-old Benjamin McIntyre, both of

Hopkins, and 18-year-old Chrystal Olerich of Lake View, Iowa.

The patrol said the crash occurred Saturday one half mile east of Hopkins when the pickup ran off the road, overturned and caught fire.

The St. Joseph News Press reported that two passengers were also hospitalized with serious injuries.