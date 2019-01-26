Three Men Accused in Tax Lien Conspiracy Plead Guilty

By: The Associated Press

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) - Three men accused of conspiring with ex-Madison County Treasurer Fred Bathon to rig property tax auctions pleaded guilty in federal court to one count each of violating the Sherman Anti-trust Act.

The Belleville News-Democrat reported on Thursday John Vassen of Belleville, Scott McLean of East St. Louis and Barratt Rochman of Carbondale acknowledged colluding with Bathon.

The three orchestrated a multi-year "pay-for-play" scam that cheated more than 10,000 property owners out of about $2 million in excessive interest and penalty payments.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Williams set the sentencing hearing for all three men for February 21st. They remain free on personal recognizance bonds.

Bathon pleaded guilty in February to rigging 2005 to 2008 tax lien auctions so that his political donors profited from inflated penalties paid by property owners