Three Men Accused in Tax Lien Conspiracy Plead Guilty

5 years 3 months 1 week ago Friday, October 18 2013 Oct 18, 2013 Friday, October 18, 2013 3:26:12 AM CDT October 18, 2013 in News
By: The Associated Press

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) - Three men accused of conspiring with ex-Madison County Treasurer Fred Bathon to rig property tax auctions pleaded guilty in federal court to one count each of violating the Sherman Anti-trust Act.

The Belleville News-Democrat reported on Thursday John Vassen of Belleville, Scott McLean of East St. Louis and Barratt Rochman of Carbondale acknowledged colluding with Bathon.

The three orchestrated a multi-year "pay-for-play" scam that cheated more than 10,000 property owners out of about $2 million in excessive interest and penalty payments.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Williams set the sentencing hearing for all three men for February 21st. They remain free on personal recognizance bonds.

Bathon pleaded guilty in February to rigging 2005 to 2008 tax lien auctions so that his political donors profited from inflated penalties paid by property owners

More News

Grid
List

Wrongful death lawsuit filed over man shot by deputy
Wrongful death lawsuit filed over man shot by deputy
RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed over the fatal shooting of a suspected shoplifter by... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 9:36:00 PM CST January 25, 2019 in News

St. Louis officer charged in shooting death of colleague
St. Louis officer charged in shooting death of colleague
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A male St. Louis police officer was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 5:55:00 PM CST January 25, 2019 in News

Man arrested in death of 75-year-old woman in eastern Kansas
Man arrested in death of 75-year-old woman in eastern Kansas
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have charged a 51-year-old man in the death of a 75-year-old suburban Kansas City woman.... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 5:00:00 PM CST January 25, 2019 in News

Holts Summit fire victims find new home
Holts Summit fire victims find new home
HOLTS SUMMIT - Four days after the Evergreen Complex fire, all families affected now have a permanent home. The... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 4:46:00 PM CST January 25, 2019 in News

Kendrick gives insight on 2020 Missouri budget
Kendrick gives insight on 2020 Missouri budget
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce held "Lunch with a Leader" Friday to highlight Rep. Kip Kendrick, ranking minority... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 2:45:00 PM CST January 25, 2019 in News

City says social media posts by police officer brought discredit to CPD
City says social media posts by police officer brought discredit to CPD
COLUMBIA - Columbia's acting police chief says an officer in charge of the Internal Affairs Unit violated policies concerning social... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 2:35:00 PM CST January 25, 2019 in News

Trump, Congress leaders reach deal to end shutdown
Trump, Congress leaders reach deal to end shutdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — Yielding to mounting pressure and growing disruption, President Donald Trump and congressional leaders on Friday reached a... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 1:50:00 PM CST January 25, 2019 in News

Teen staying at homeless boys' ranch guilty of young mother's death
Teen staying at homeless boys' ranch guilty of young mother's death
SEDALIA (AP) — A teen who was staying at a Missouri ranch for homeless boys has been convicted of killing... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 1:46:00 PM CST January 25, 2019 in News

UPDATE-Eighth and Cherry parking garage open after vehicle fire
UPDATE-Eighth and Cherry parking garage open after vehicle fire
COLUMBIA - According to Columbia Public Works, The Eighth and Cherry parking garage is no longer closed. The garage was... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 1:40:00 PM CST January 25, 2019 in News

115-year-old Latin document found at St. Mary's Hospital site
115-year-old Latin document found at St. Mary's Hospital site
JEFFERSON CITY - A Latin class at Helias High School translated a 115-year-old document Friday after it was found in... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 1:08:00 PM CST January 25, 2019 in News

Rapper Nelly seeks dismissal of lawsuit alleging sex assault
Rapper Nelly seeks dismissal of lawsuit alleging sex assault
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The rapper Nelly is asking a federal court in St. Louis to dismiss a British woman's... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 12:43:03 PM CST January 25, 2019 in News

The Latest: Roger Stone says he'll plead not guilty
The Latest: Roger Stone says he'll plead not guilty
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on ex-Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone's arrest in the special counsel's Russia probe (all times... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 12:28:00 PM CST January 25, 2019 in News

BBB: Government shutdown inspires phone call scams
BBB: Government shutdown inspires phone call scams
COLUMBIA - During the partial government shutdown that came to an agreement Friday, the Federal Trade Commission's National Do Not... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 10:39:00 AM CST January 25, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Wanted suspect turns himself in
UPDATE: Wanted suspect turns himself in
MONITEAU COUNTY - The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office said a wanted man has turned himself in. Dalton K. Fisher... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 9:55:00 AM CST January 25, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Gunman kills 2 men in separate shootings, then kills himself
UPDATE: Gunman kills 2 men in separate shootings, then kills himself
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A gunman opened fire at a hotel bar in central Pennsylvania, killing a man and... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 4:25:00 AM CST January 25, 2019 in News

Recent winter weather takes a toll on local cars
Recent winter weather takes a toll on local cars
COLUMBIA - Between the snow, ice and freezing rain, travelling to work can be a hassle. The roads aren't the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 Friday, January 25, 2019 2:53:00 AM CST January 25, 2019 in News

Boone County legislators evaluate Parson's higher ed funding plan
Boone County legislators evaluate Parson's higher ed funding plan
COLUMBIA - Boone County lawmakers said on Thursday that Gov. Mike Parson’s plan for higher education funding is a step... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 24 2019 Jan 24, 2019 Thursday, January 24, 2019 8:16:00 PM CST January 24, 2019 in News

Missouri man pleads guilty to three deaths, given 33-year sentence
Missouri man pleads guilty to three deaths, given 33-year sentence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison after pleading guilty to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 24 2019 Jan 24, 2019 Thursday, January 24, 2019 7:32:00 PM CST January 24, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 25°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 17°
5am 16°
6am 15°
7am 15°