Three men arrested for narcotics distribution

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department announced Thursday it arrested three men Tuesday night on suspicion of narcotics distribution.

Officers said they responded to the 5000 block of Commercial Drive Tuesday in reference to a drug sale. They searched the residence and arrested Jimmy David Blundell, Boston Meyer Dickerson and Ethan R. Myers, all 20.

Police said they possessed the following items:

Approximately 200 grams of marijuana

91 Alprazolam pills (commonly known as Xanax)

Methylenedioxyphenethylamine (also known as MDMA, escstasy or Molly) alone with a scale, and empty capsules

10 partitioned papers containing Lysergic acid diethylamide (“LSD”)

Eight Hydrocodone pills

Officer said all three men face four felony counts, including distribution, delivery, manufacture, and production of a controlled substance.