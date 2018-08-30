Three men arrested for possession of drugs and illegal weapons

From left, Brendon William Adam Dixon, Antonio Lamont Lopez and Tre Deshaun Banks.

COLUMBIA - At a routine traffic stop earlier tonight, three men were arrested by the Boone County Sherriff’s Department at the 3300 Block of Vandiver Drive for the possession of a prohibited weapon and the possession of drugs.

The driver of the vehicle Brendon William Adam Dixon was found not to have his driver's license and was found to be in possession of a misdemeanor amount of marijuana.

The owner of the vehicle, Antonio Lamont Lopez, was arrested for the possession of a controlled substance and for possession, manufacture, transport, repair, sale of certain weapons. The weapon in question was a short barreled shotgun. Lopez already had a warrant out for his arrest in Cooper County for operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license.

The passenger in the back seat, Tre Deshaun Banks, was arrested for the possession of a controlled substance.

Both Dixon and Banks had their bonds set at $500 with Lopez's bond set at $5,100.