Three men arrested in suspected possession of meth in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY - Three men were arrested on suspected posession of methamphetamine in Camden County.

Deputies were in the Climax Springs area when they came upon a verbal altercation in the roadway. During an investigation it was learned an assault had taken place on March 13 involving a firearm and a knife.

Further investigation revealed that the subjects were in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Another subject on scene also had active warrants out of Moniteau County.

Three subjects in total were taken into custody.

Tyler Ries, 21, of Climax Springs, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with a bond of $25,000.

Patrick Haddock, 53, of Climax Springs, was charged with 1st degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, with a bond of $250,000.

Kiefer Renfro, 37, of Kansas City, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Moniteau County for the charge of possession of a controlled substance with no bond.