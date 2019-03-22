Three men claiming to be with sheriff's department break into home

COLUMBIA - Three armed men broke into a home on Spiros Drive claiming to be with the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

The suspects forced entry in the home brandishing firearms, the Columbia Police Department said. They were wearing civilian clothes, police said, including what a witness described as light-colored hoodies that concealed their faces.

The suspects fled before police officers arrived, shortly after 3:15 a.m. Thursday. A K-9 was brought in to track them, but lost the scent.

CPD said its officers will always be in full uniform when executing a search warrant and should be easy to recognize.