Three men claiming to be with sheriff's department break into home
COLUMBIA - Three armed men broke into a home on Spiros Drive claiming to be with the Boone County Sheriff's Department.
The suspects forced entry in the home brandishing firearms, the Columbia Police Department said. They were wearing civilian clothes, police said, including what a witness described as light-colored hoodies that concealed their faces.
The suspects fled before police officers arrived, shortly after 3:15 a.m. Thursday. A K-9 was brought in to track them, but lost the scent.
CPD said its officers will always be in full uniform when executing a search warrant and should be easy to recognize.
Lt. Lance Bolinger said, "The tactical uniform is identifiable as a police officer from any angle."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.
Nothing was reported taken during the home invasion and no one was hurt.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Two lawsuits for discrimination, filed against Columbia Public Schools and a former assistant superintendent, were dismissed Thursday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police were investigating shots fired in the 1000 block of Elleta Blvd. An officer on scene said... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — More towns are evacuating as the flooded Missouri River seeps over and through busted levees.... More >>
in
SALINE COUNTY - A Glasgow woman in jail for a probation violation died Thursday, according to a news release. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools students will have school on the day after Memorial Day, a reversal from the previously... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A federal grand jury indicted the man accused of starting a fire at Planned Parenthood on new charges.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An overnight fire at the ABB facility started in the building's exhaust system, according to a news... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Farmers in parts of Nebraska and Iowa had precious little time to move themselves from the floodwaters that... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City leaders will meet Friday to try to find a solution to the recent spike in gun violence... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - A Moniteau County Sheriff's Office deputy was taken to a local hospital Thursday night after a passenger... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Candidates in the Columbia mayoral race met Thursday night in the only event being called a 'debate' between... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - Lorenzo Moreno was partners with Vincent Valentino at the successful Sarsapilla Speakeasy, until his disappearance two weeks ago.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug designed to specifically treat postpartum depression. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is being recognized for its work in improving the mental health of its students and... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities have rescued several people stranded by flooding in northwest Missouri as the swollen Missouri River... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency Thursday in response to widespread flooding along the Missouri... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - While the controversial Grain Belt Express moved one step forward this week, critics and supporters say tough battles... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS – A search has begun for a new chancellor at University of Missouri-St. Louis. Current chancellor Tom... More >>
in