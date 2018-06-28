Three men face charges after Hannibal drug raid

By: The Associated Press

HANNIBAL (AP) - Three men face drug-related charges after a police raid located thousands of dollars worth of heroin.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports members of the Northeast Missouri Narcotics Task Force searched the home in Marion County last week. Task force officials say police found heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Police are still searching for one of the men, 33-year-old Joshua Foust.

Marion County attorneys charged 31-year-old Samuel Foust with two counts of sale of a controlled substance and one count of possession; Ryan Thompson with possession; and Joshua Foust with possession and intent to deliver.

Samuel Foust and Thompson are in jail.