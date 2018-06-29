Three men were pulled into tube on Friday evening

GLASGOW – Howard County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday three men were pulled in a drainage tube on Friday, June 30.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, four men in their thirties were cleaning out a clogged 18 foot drainage tube for a small private lake off of county road 220 in the Glasgow area. At some point, three of the four men were pulled into the tube.

All three of the men passed through the tube, but were hospitalized.

Two of the men were transported by helicopter to the University of Missouri Hospital with life threatening injuries.